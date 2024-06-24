Well, here’s something weird: Two very different variations on the “massively popular white performer who loves rap music” archetype came together in the Netherlands yesterday. Ed Sheeran headlined the final night of the massive Pinkpop festival, and the other artists on the bill for that day included Sam Smith, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, and — hey, look at that — Limp Bizkit.

When Limp Bizkit played Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville festival last month, they invited Jelly Roll to help out on their 2003 version of the Who’s classic “Behind Blue Eyes.” Yesterday, they did something similar, but with Ed Sheeran in the Jelly Roll role. Fred Durst seemed very psyched that he had Ed Sheeran onstage with him. Put Bizkit next to Cradle Of Filth and the Darkness in the “unlikely Ed Sheeran collaborator” file and watch the moment below.