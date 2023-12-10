Watch Ed Sheeran Join The Darkness In London

Watch Ed Sheeran Join The Darkness In London

Over the past few months, Ed Sheeran has performed on stage with Brandon Flowers, 50 Cent, and Eminem, using his celebrity cachet to appear with whoever he wants. Last night, he served as the surprise opener for the Darkness’ show at The Roundhouse in London, performing a six-song set before coming out during the show proper to do “Love Is Only A Feeling.”

Sheeran previously brought the band out on tour with him in 2019, and he also appears as a talking head in a new documentary about the group.

Here’s some video from the show:

