Eminem made a surprise appearance during Ed Sheeran’s concert in his hometown of Detroit. Sheeran’s tour stopped at Ford Field on Saturday night, and Eminem came out during the set to perform a bit of “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.” Sheeran and his band started out by playing some of “Lose Yourself” before Em himself came on stage. The pair have collaborated on a number of tracks over the years, including 2018’s “River,” and Sheeran was also part of the celebrations for Eminem’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Watch video from Detroit last night below.