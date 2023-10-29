Watch Brandon Flowers Join Ed Sheeran For “Mr. Brightside” In Vegas

News October 29, 2023 11:43 AM By James Rettig

Watch Brandon Flowers Join Ed Sheeran For “Mr. Brightside” In Vegas

News October 29, 2023 11:43 AM By James Rettig

Ed Sheeran closed out the 2023 leg of his +–=÷× Tour at Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas on Saturday night, and he brought out the Killers’ Brandon Flowers to do a couple songs with him. They started out by performing “Mr. Brightside,” which Sheeran sang earlier this year when he popped up unexpectedly in a Nashville karaoke bar. Flowers then stuck around for Sheeran’s own “Castle On The Hill.” (And yes, Sheeran was dressed as Chucky for Halloween.) Watch video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage

3 days ago 0

Room On Fire Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Stream Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Featuring Five Vault Tracks

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest