Watch Brandon Flowers Join Ed Sheeran For “Mr. Brightside” In Vegas
Ed Sheeran closed out the 2023 leg of his +–=÷× Tour at Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas on Saturday night, and he brought out the Killers’ Brandon Flowers to do a couple songs with him. They started out by performing “Mr. Brightside,” which Sheeran sang earlier this year when he popped up unexpectedly in a Nashville karaoke bar. Flowers then stuck around for Sheeran’s own “Castle On The Hill.” (And yes, Sheeran was dressed as Chucky for Halloween.) Watch video below.