50 Cent Brought Out Ed Sheeran In London

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour — which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, made its way to London on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena. 50 brought out Ed Sheeran at the show. Though they’ve collaborated in the past — on 2019 track “Remember The Name” — Sheeran came to do the much more popular “Shape Of You.”

“My man came through for me tonight,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “BOOM… LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this.” Sheeran also shared video from the show, both behind the scenes and on-stage, on his Instagram. Watch some clips below.

@anacarvalho69 50 Cent brings out Ed Sheeran in London 2023 #thelastlaptour2023 #50cent #edsheeran original sound – Ana Carvalho

