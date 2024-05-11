Watch Limp Bizkit & Jelly Roll Cover The Who At Welcome To Rockville

Welcome To Rockville is currently taking place in Daytona Beach. The lineup has Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Disturbed, Queens of the Stone Age, and more; last night, Jelly Roll joined Limp Bizkit for a cover of the Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes.”

“Behind Blue Eyes” was on the Who’s 1971 album Who’s Next and Limp Bizkit made it their own on their 2003 LP Results May Vary. In other Jelly Roll news, the Nashville musician is being sued by Philadelphia wedding band Jellyroll as of last month.

Watch their performance of “Behind Blue Eyes” below.