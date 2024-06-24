Earlier this year, IDLES shared their latest album, TANGK. The release was not without any antics; the “Grace” music video included a deepfake of Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Today, the British band unleashed a cover of Hey Duggee’s “Stick Song.”

If you’re not familiar, Hey Duggee is a children’s television series in the UK about a friendly dog named Duggee who is the leader of an after-school club called The Squirrel Club. Their rowdy rendition comes shortly before their Glastonbury performance, and fans have already demanded in the comments of their “Stick Song” cover: “Play it at Glastonbury or we riot.”

Earlier today, it was revealed that Yo Gabba Gabba! was relaunching with Kurt Vile, Flea, Thundercat, and more, plus Lil Yachty unveiled a song for Despicable Me 4. Big day for crossovers of music and kids media, I guess! Watch IDLES cover “Stick Song” below.