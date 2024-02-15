IDLES Deepfake Coldplay’s Chris Martin For New “Grace” Video

The new IDLES album TANGK arrives in just a couple days. So far, the Bristol miscreants have shared “Dancer,” “Grace,” and “Gift Horse,” the latter of which they performed on Fallon. Today, they unleashed the video for “Grace,” which uses deepfake technology to turn Coldplay’s classic 2000 video for “Yellow” into their own. IDLES frontman Joe Talbot says the concept came to him in a dream and Chris Martin gave his blessing, even helping to train the AI to make his singing appearing realistic. Watch below.

TANGK is out 2/16 via Partisan.