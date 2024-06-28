The Wild Honey Pie & Stereogum’s Next Pizza Party Is With Porches

Earlier this year Stereogum partnered with the Wild Honey Pie for a series of intimate pizza party concerts in the Catskills. So far we’ve presented shows by Caroline Rose, Jelani Aryeh, and just this past weekend, Voxtrot. On July 25, we’ll return to upstate New York with a solo performance by Porches‘ Aaron Maine.

The event happens Thursday July 25 7-10PM at bucolic Stonehill’s in Accord, NY and includes all-you-can-eat Paulie Gee’s wood-fired pizza. Try Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer from Best Day Brewing, Voodoo Ranger from New Belgium, Gut-Healthy Iced Tea from Halfday, All-Natural Social Tonic from Cann, and some surprises from Grillo’s Pickles.

Each Pizza Party ticket includes unlimited pizza (vegan options available) and live music. Get your tickets here.

The Pizza Party Concert Series is supported by Best Day Brewing, Halfday, Grillo’s Pickles, Cann, Radio Woodstock and New Belgium. Check out some scenes from our Voxtrot event below.

Porches’ new album Shirt is coming out September 13 and its grungy latest single “Itch” was released this week.