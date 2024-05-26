The Wild Honey Pie & Stereogum’s Next Pizza Party Is With Voxtrot

Earlier this year Stereogum partnered with the Wild Honey Pie for a series of intimate pizza party concerts in upstate New York. So far we’ve presented shows by Caroline Rose and Jelhani Aryeh, and next month we’ll return with a performance by Ramesh Srivastava of blogrock OGs Voxtrot, who recently released their first new music in 14 years.

The event happens Sunday June 23 at Scriber’s Catskill Lodge in Hunter, NY and includes all-you-can-eat Paulie Gee’s wood-fired pizza. For those staying the night at Scribner’s, there will be a pool party (with sun protection from Vacation Sunscreen) and performance by Ginger Winn beginning at noon. Pizza (including a vegan option) and discounted drinks from Hendrick’s Gin and New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger are available starting at 7PM. And the Voxtrot concert goes down at 9PM.

Get your tickets here and check out some videos from our last event below.