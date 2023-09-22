Voxtrot Release First New Single In 14 Years

Daniel Everett Patrick & Angie Bandari

New Music September 22, 2023 12:04 AM By Chris DeVille

Voxtrot Release First New Single In 14 Years

Daniel Everett Patrick & Angie Bandari

New Music September 22, 2023 12:04 AM By Chris DeVille

Voxtrot got back together for a reunion tour last year and shared a couple previously unreleased tracks. Now the veteran blog-rockers have released their first new song in 14 years.

Early this year, the five members of Voxtrot — Ramesh Srivastava, Jason Chronis, Matt Simon, Mitch Calvert. and Jared Van Fleet — convened in Lockhart, Texas to work on new material. The first thing we’re hearing from those sessions is “Another Fire,” an anthemic indie-pop tune out today. The song arrives with a video filmed in Lockhart, directed by Srivastava, which you can watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

2 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized With Guillain-Barré Syndrome: “I Woke Up One Morning And Couldn’t Walk”

2 days ago 0

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest