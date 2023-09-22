Voxtrot Release First New Single In 14 Years

Voxtrot got back together for a reunion tour last year and shared a couple previously unreleased tracks. Now the veteran blog-rockers have released their first new song in 14 years.

Early this year, the five members of Voxtrot — Ramesh Srivastava, Jason Chronis, Matt Simon, Mitch Calvert. and Jared Van Fleet — convened in Lockhart, Texas to work on new material. The first thing we’re hearing from those sessions is “Another Fire,” an anthemic indie-pop tune out today. The song arrives with a video filmed in Lockhart, directed by Srivastava, which you can watch below.