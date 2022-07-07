Hear Voxtrot’s Previously Unreleased “Fifteen Minutes” From New Rarities Comp

Austin blog-rockers Voxtrot broke up in 2010, but they’re back this year. Voxtrot are heading out on a reunion tour later this summer, and they’re also getting ready for the release of their new compilation Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides. They’ve already shared the previously unreleased track “Kindergarten,” and now they’ve also let the world hear the nervously tuneful “Fifteen Minutes,” another previously unreleased track from the same mid-’00s sessions that produced “Kindergarten.”

In a press release, Voxtrot frontman Ramesh Srivastava says:

“Fifteen Minutes” was recorded with Erik Wofford at Cacophony Recorders during the same sessions as “Kindergarten.” With the release and touring cycle of our self-titled album complete, we were looking toward the future while celebrating the past — both Raised By Wolves and Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives were recorded with Erik at Cacophony, and we wanted to recapture the urgent live aesthetic of those EPs. What I love most about the recordings from these sessions is hearing how cohesive we had become as a band after years of constant touring. Assuming this song would never be released, I held onto elements of the melody and basic chord structure, and it slowly became “Wilderness of the Heart,” a song featured on my most recent solo album Eternal Spring. Interestingly, both songs address existential loneliness but through different lenses, each uniquely characterized by age and circumstance.

Check out “Fifteen Minutes” below.

Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides is out 7/22.

