Voxtrot Announce Reunion Tour

The Austin-based blog-rockers Voxtrot broke up in 2010, but they’re roaring back to life this year. In addition to prepping two archival releases, the band will head out on tour this fall.

A statement from the band’s singer Ramesh Srivastava:

About a year ago, I had a dream where we were onstage and it was really positive. And there was such a strong and palpable feeling of love in my heart that when I woke up, it was still with me. I switched on my phone and started looking at things tagged with Voxtrot on social media — like teenagers now covering our songs, people with Voxtrot tattoos — and just went down this internet rabbit hole that made me realize how much love there still is for the band. I was seeing it from this really wonderful viewpoint, and that morning — for the first time since the band broke up — it seemed very, very obvious that we should do this.

“This” includes two album-length releases. Early Music combines the band’s EPs Raised By Wolves (2005) and Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives (2006); it’s out today digitally and will see physical release in September. The self-explanatory Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides collects other obscure Voxtrot oldies and will be online in July, also with physical release in September. There’s also a new video for their Smiths-y single “The Start Of Something” that, appropriately enough, includes footage from Voxtrot’s first US tour in 2005, shot by Miguel Hinojosa and edited by Royal Pine Productions.

Check out the video, Early Music, and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/17 – New York NY @ Webster Hall

09/18 – Washington DC @ Black Cat

09/23 – San Francisco CA @ The Independent

09/24 – Los Angeles CA @ The Regent

10/21 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

10/22 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

11/12 – Austin TX @ The Mohawk