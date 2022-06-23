Hear Voxtrot’s Previously Unreleased “Kindergarten” From New Rarities Comp

Earlier this year, the Austin band Voxtrot announced a reunion tour after breaking up in 2010. They also revealed plans for a collection of obscurities called Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides, which will be released next month. Today, the band is sharing the previously unreleased track “Kindergarten, which was recorded in the mid-2000s. “I had begun having cyclical panic attacks and no longer felt connected to music, myself, or anyone around me,” Ramesh Srivastava explained to Consequence. “This was obviously not a pleasant experience, but it opened the door to many forms of therapy and led me on a long journey of unearthing my psychology and spirituality.” Check it out below.

Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides is out 7/22.