The Wild Honey Pie & Stereogum Present A Pizza Party With Caroline Rose

Stereogum is all about music discovery and over the past 15 years we’ve presented concerts with some of the most exciting emerging artists covered on this site. Mitski, Beach House, Japanese Breakfast, Fontaines D.C., and Snail Mail are among the acts who’ve played our events before they were major names in the indie world. So with an eye on creating more IRL fun in 2024, Stereogum is teaming up with The Wild Honey Pie on a series of parties that will have cool bands and free pizza.

We’ve been following The Wild Honey Pie since it launched as a music blog back in 2009. Since then it’s become a full-on creative agency, producing music videos and hosting concerts at unique venues like restaurants, ski lodges, and campgrounds. Next year, Stereogum will join as a co-presenter of their intimate pizza parties featuring live music and all-you-can-eat Paulie Gee’s.

First up is Caroline Rose, the Austin-based singer/songwriter who was named an Artist To Watch by Stereogum in 2018 and released the excellent album The Art Of Forgetting earlier this year. Rose will headline our first Pizza Party of 2024 at Glen Falls House in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York on Jan. 18. Before the show you can hit the Hunter Mountain slopes and our pre-party with DJ sets by Eli Goldstein (Soul Clap), Nico Losada of Salt Cathedral, and Saint Hippo. And afterwards we’ll have an official overnight Slumber Party at Glen Falls House with free Moonburger and a set from Saint Hippo.

The Pizza Party Concert Series is made possible with support from Olipop, Hendrick’s Gin, Hunter Mountain, Radio Woodstock, New Belgium, Visitor non-alc beer, and Weekenders. With shops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Columbus, Baltimore, and Chicago, Paulie Gee’s makes some of the best pizza in the country.

Each Pizza Party ticket includes unlimited pizza and live music. Music-only tickets available for those of you who don’t want pizza. Hunter Mountain festivities are free to all. Tickets are available now. See you there!