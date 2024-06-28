In April, Tinashe shared a taste of her upcoming album BB/ANG3L PT.2 — QUANTUM BABY with the song “Nasty” which snowballed into a hit, was performed by Janet Jackson, and got a remix from Jane Remover. Now, the R&B star is back with “Getting No Sleep.”

It’s going to be hard to match the momentum of “Nasty” — its hook, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?,” is so infectious that marketing genius Tinashe slapped it on a condom wrapper and put the contraceptives up for sale. Check out “Getting No Sleep” below.

BB/ANG3L PT.2 — QUANTUM BABY is out later this year.