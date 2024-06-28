Lil Nas X has been productive this year by leaking lots of tunes on his SoundCloud and collaborating with artists like Kevin Abstract and Camila Cabello. Today, the 25-year-old rapper is sharing the new song “Here We Go!” for the Eddie Murphy-led film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

“so excited to release the best song of all time this friday,” Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram. “also sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (aka Beverly Hills Cop IV) arrives on Netflix on July 3. Check out “Here We Go!” below.