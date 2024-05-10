Camila Cabello – “He Knows” (Feat. Lil Nas X)

New Music May 10, 2024 12:08 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this week, Camila Cabello announced her new album C,XOXO, out June 28. The rebranding pop star released the ubiquitous single “I LUV IT” featuring Playboi Carti in March. Now, she’s sharing “He Knows” with Lil Nas X.

C,XOXO follows 2022’s Familia. At Coachella, Cabello joined Lana Del Rey on stage for a performance of “I LUV IT,” which sparked rumors about the pair that Del Rey quickly shut down.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is gradually leaking his mixtape Nasarati 2 after putting tracks like “Light Again,” “Right There,” and “Lean On My Body” on Soundcloud. The rapper also recently collaborated with Kevin Abstract for “Tennessee.”

Check out “He Knows” and the album trailer below.

C,XOXO is out 6/28 on Geffen/Interscope.

