Lana Del Rey Shuts Down Fan Theory About Her Camila Cabello Coachella Collab

While headlining the second Coachella weekend last month, Lana Del Rey brought surprise guest Camila Cabello to the stage, and the two of them performed Cabello’s recent single “I LUV IT.” Given that fans were hoping for a rumored Taylor Swift appearance, plenty were both baffled and disappointed when they got Cabello instead. It probably didn’t help that “I LUV IT” couldn’t possibly sound less like a Lana Del Rey track. This led to some theories among Del Rey fans, and Del Rey herself has now gone on the record to shut that stuff down.

Until yesterday, the prevailing theory was that Lana Del Rey invited Camila Cabello onto her stage as a kind of peace offering. In 2020, Del Rey wrote her infamous “question for the culture” Instagram post. There, she complained about how other pop stars have scored “number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc” while she was “crucified” for “glamorising abuse.” Cabello was one of the peers who Del Rey mentioned in that post. A year earlier, as Paper reported, Del Rey also had to specify that she was not criticizing Cabello when she commented, “what the hell?” under one of Cabello’s Instagram posts: “I meant what the hell in a good way. As in it’s so good.”

Last month, a Lana Del Rey fan posted that “question for the culture” message on Instagram, with Camila Cabello’s name highlighted and the caption “definition of forgive and forget!” Yesterday Del Rey replied to that post, clarifying that post of the pop stars who she namechecked were her friends: “Um it’s not a forgive and forget vibe… by the way, these were also the only people who had number one hits in the last six months that year that was the whole point, to name anyone else would’ve been irrelevant.” She also says that she “was sequestered to wearing turtlenecks for 11 years” after releasing “Video Games.” Here’s the full comment, in all of its syntactically jangled glory:

Um it’s not a forgive and forget vibe because other than one person I didn’t know most of these people were my friends that’s why I felt safe listing them. Because they knew I was saying I wanted to be able to tell my story which was worse than most peoples, like they could -but because everyone critically hated video games just cause I was talking about watching my boyfriend playing video games I was sequestered to wearing turtlenecks for 11 years. vibe what you will. by the way, these were also the only people who had number one hits in the last six months that year that was the whole point, to name anyone else would’ve been irrelevant

The Lana Del Rey fan immediately posted an apology for assuming enmity between the two parties: “i only meant good things and was simply happy that camilla and lana were still friends.” In fairness to Lana Del Rey, it did kind of seem like she was clowning Camila Cabello when the two of them were onstage together.