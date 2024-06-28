Rootsy country star Tyler Childers released his album Rustlin’ In The Rain last year. Since then, he’s shared stages with the Rolling Stones and Kermit The Frog. Now, Childers has a new song on the soundtrack to the forthcoming summer blockbuster Twisters. That movie has an extremely country-heavy soundtrack album, and Nashville stars like Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson have already dropped their singles. Tyler Childers isn’t that kid of pop-country figure, but he’s on there, too.

Tyler Childers’ track for the Twisters soundtrack is a warm reminisce on a desperate romance and the breakup that followed. Childers wrote the track himself, and he co-produced it with Ryan Hewitt. It’s a slick but pretty ballad, and there’s some cool Allman Brothers-style guitar action at the end. Check out the video below.

Twisters and its 29-song soundtrack album are both out 7/19.