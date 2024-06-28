Tyler Childers – “Song While You’re Away”

By Tom Breihan

Rootsy country star Tyler Childers released his album Rustlin’ In The Rain last year. Since then, he’s shared stages with the Rolling Stones and Kermit The Frog. Now, Childers has a new song on the soundtrack to the forthcoming summer blockbuster Twisters. That movie has an extremely country-heavy soundtrack album, and Nashville stars like Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson have already dropped their singles. Tyler Childers isn’t that kid of pop-country figure, but he’s on there, too.

Tyler Childers’ track for the Twisters soundtrack is a warm reminisce on a desperate romance and the breakup that followed. Childers wrote the track himself, and he co-produced it with Ryan Hewitt. It’s a slick but pretty ballad, and there’s some cool Allman Brothers-style guitar action at the end. Check out the video below.

Twisters and its 29-song soundtrack album are both out 7/19.

