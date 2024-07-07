The Pink Friday 2 tour chaos continues. Nicki Minaj recently had to reschedule a show in Manchester after a weed-related arrest in Amsterdam threw off her schedule. Understandably, she then canceled that Amsterdam show. Things did not go better for Dublin and Bucharest over the weekend.

The rapper had a gig at Malahide Castle near Dublin, Ireland on Saturday night, but her show was inexplicably delayed while concertgoers waited for her in the rain. Once she did show up about an hour and a half late, she only performed for about 45 minutes before the 10:30 p.m. curfew brought things to a disappointing halt. Neither Minaj nor MCD Productions — who puts on events at the venue — has publicly commented on the fiasco, though Minaj has been tweeting a lot of photos of Chucky.

Now, Minaj has canceled a festival appearance in Romania tonight, citing “safety concerns regarding protests in the area.” She was meant to headline the final night of SAGA Festival in Bucharest, where civil society groups have planned to march the morning of Monday, July 8. Crisis24 reports that demonstrators are demanding “improvements to the state’s fiscal policies and processes,” and while potentially thousands of people are expected to attend, it’s also expected to be a peaceful protest.

“As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families,” Minaj wrote in a social media statement. “To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing.” SAGA fest organizers added that all unscanned Sunday tickets would be refunded.

Minaj’s next show is supposed to happen July 12 in London. See her statement below.