Ice Spice – “Did It First” (Feat. Central Cee)

New Music July 11, 2024 7:02 PM By Abby Jones

Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K! arrives later this month, but we’ve heard a fair amount of it already. The Bronx rapper has shared singles “Phat Butt,” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Think U The Shit (Fart),” and today, we have a slightly less conspicuously-titled one called “Did It First.”

Ice Spice has been teasing “Did It First” on her socials over the past week or so. It’s about her getting revenge on a guy and having a lot of money in her purse. The song includes a guest feature from Central Cee, the London rapper whose song “Doja” did numbers on TikTok thanks to its proclamation of bisexual allyship: “How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay!” That line was about Central Cee’s girlfriend at the time, but he may or may not be dating Ice Spice now.

Tonight in London, Ice Spice was also a surprise guest at Travis Scott’s concert. They performed “Deli,” “Think U the Shit (Fart),” and debuted the new collaboration “Oh Shit.” Stream “Did It First” and watch some recent fan-captured live videos below.

Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol.

