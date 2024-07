This fall, Fat Dog will release their debut album WOOF. The English band has shared “All The Same,” “Running,” and “I Am The King,” and today they’re back with “Wither.”

“Wither” is a chaotic anthem that centers on the threatening refrain: “You better wither, baby/ Before you die.” It comes with an equally disorienting music video inspired by ’90s video games and directed by Ryan Vautier. Watch below.

WOOF. is out 9/6 via Domino.