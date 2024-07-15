Louis Cole – “nothing”

Louis Cole

New Music July 15, 2024 1:34 PM By Abby Jones

Louis Cole’s new album nothing arrives in August. After teasing it with the singles “Things Will Fall Apart” “Life,” and “These Dreams Are Killing Me,” he’s sharing the album’s title track today.

While nothing’s earlier singles showed how sharp Cole is at mixing traditional orchestral music with pop, “nothing” skews way more towards straightforward classical music. It serves as an instrumental mid-album interlude, focusing just on the strings. I’m of the belief that “cinematic” is a slightly overused adjective in music criticism, but “nothing” is very, very cinematic. Watch a video of the Dutch Metropole Orkest performing it below.

nothing is out 8/9 on Brainfeeder.

