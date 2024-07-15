The discordant, experimental Baltimore rap great JPEGMAFIA teamed up with Danny Brown to release Scaring The Hoes, one of last year’s best albums, and now he’s back to operating on his own. Last month, Peggy announced a North American tour and released “don’t rely on other men,” his first solo single in a while. There’s apparently a new album on the way. Now, Peggy has added Jane Remover and RXK Nephew as tour openers, and he’s dropped another single on us.

The new JPEGMAFIA song “Sin Miedo” is built on a 2 Live Crew sample and some screaming metal guitars that are probably also sampled from somewhere. It’s got a sense of out-of-control hedonism that reminds me of the prime blog-house era, and it’s also got Peggy wilding out in his own specific way: “She had issues with her father! I had issues with my barber! She off all of these drugs! Coke in her butt, RIP Aaron Carter!” Listen below.

Check out our 2023 feature on JPEGMAFIA here.