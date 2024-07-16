Everyone digs Militarie Gun ’round these parts. We love them, you love them, Post Malone loves them. So I’m pleased to report that the Los Angeles hardcore band have a new single out today, “Thought You Were Waving.”

Militarie Gun have kept themselves quite busy since their great 2023 album Life Under The Gun: They released the companion EP Life Under The Sun earlier this year, and frontman Ian Shelton revived his pre-Militarie band Regional Justice Center. But “Thought You Were Waving” is technically their first proper new music since then. It’s on the slower side for Militarie Gun, but that leaves space for lots of belted vocals. Watch director Neta Ben Ezra’s video for “Thought You Were Waving” below.