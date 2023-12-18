The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2023

This year’s Gummy Awards winners are in. It’s our 19th (!) annual Stereogum readers’ poll highlighting the year’s best albums and songs.

I have memories of tabulating the results of this thing back in the day, when folks submitted a lot of joke responses. These days you take it seriously — even, I’m assuming, the person who submitted Extreme for Best Album and Best Song. Nine of your top 10 LPs of 2023 were on Stereogum’s list of the year’s best and nine of your top 10 songs have appeared in Stereogum’s 5 Best Songs Of The Week playlist. I think that’s good, otherwise you’ve probably been reading the wrong site all year. Thanks for voting and having good taste, and we’ll see you at the afterparty (comments section).

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2023