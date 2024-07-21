Chris Cornell’s Widow Previews His Previously Unreleased “Fast Car” Cover

Yesterday would have been Chris Cornell’s 60th birthday. The Soundgarden singer died in 2017 in Detroit after playing a Soundgarden show. To honor what would have been Cornell’s milestone trip around the sun, his widow Vicky shared an unreleased snippet of Cornell covering Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” in an Instagram post.

Here’s her message to fans:

Chris would have turned 60 today. Although everyone that loved him is sad that he’s no longer here, it’s all of you, the fans, who made him, whose love has continued to keep his legacy alive. I’m so grateful to you all for that. While I remember him best as the wonderful husband, father and human being he was, I’d like to celebrate his whole life and everything he gave us. On his 60th we can all celebrate his genius as an artist who redefined music, but also the incredible man who touched and changed lives. He’s an icon, and he gave us all so much — his unique voice, his poetry, his creativity. His life was a gift to so many. And as you can hear — there’s more to come!!! Sharing this to thank you all for your love and support and come together in celebrating.

In 2021, Cornell’s estate released a collection of covers selected by the late Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman called No One Sings Like You Anymore: Volume One, which was recorded in 2016 and featured reimaginings of songs by Prince, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Guns ‘N Roses, and more. When that album dropped, Vicky shared that there was more music still in the vault and that the estate planned to release a second volume. Could that “more to come” tease mean that a full version of “Fast Car” is imminent?

Also in 2021, Vicky and the rest of Soundgarden reached a temporary truce over access to the group’s social media accounts. They had been embroiled in a legal battle over unpaid royalties and the rights to some unfinished songs since the singer’s death. Last year, they jointly announced a reconciliation and plans to release the bands final recordings.

“Fast Car” got a second life on the charts with Luke Combs’ cover last year, which got Chapman back onstage for an emotional duet at the 2024 Grammys.

Listen to a bit of Cornell’s “Fast Car” below.