Last year, Luke Combs’ remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” sparked a lot of conversation as it rose to #2 on Hot 100. Chapman, though, shared a statement in support of the cover and, when it won Song Of The Year at the CMAs, it made her the first Black songwriter to win that award. Tonight Chapman and Combs performed “Fast Car” together for the first time at the Grammys, where it was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

It’s Chapman’s first major public appearance since she sang “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2020, though that had been during quarantine. Her last performance in front of an audience was in 2015 on Letterman. She hasn’t done a full set since 2009, which was when she last performed “Fast Car.” She also performed the song to close the 1989 Grammys — that year, she won Best New Artist. Watch her performance with Combs below.