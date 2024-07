Earlier in 2024, only a few months after they released a fourth album Third Wind, Montreal’s Gulfer announced plans to part ways. A few nights ago, however, Gulfer surprise-released a final EP — the aptly titled Lights Out. This weekend Gulfer played their very last show at Ottawa’s Rainbow Bistro, which a fan captured on video.

Watch Gulfer play 2021’s “Neighbours” at their Ottawa farewell show below.