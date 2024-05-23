Gulfer Announce Breakup

Gulfer Announce Breakup

Back in February, the massively talented Montréal emo/indie band Gulfer released Third Wind, their fourth album. It looks like that one will be their last. The band just tweeted an announcement that, after playing the last three shows left on their schedule, they will break up. The announcement was quick and to the point:

GULFER 2011-2024
✌️
3 shows before we go. Thanks for listening

Gulfer recorded for some of the best labels in the underground, including Topshelf, Big Scary Monsters, and Royal Mountain, and they executed melodic guitar music with a subtle dynamism that went under-appreciated during their 13-year run. If you can make it to one of those farewell shows, it will probably be worth it. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
07/13 – Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
07/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

Chris DeVille Staff

