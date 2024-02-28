Why are two extremely solid new emo albums releasing today, on a Wednesday, instead of the customary Friday drop? I don’t know, but I appreciate the peculiar timing. We already alerted you to Ferried Away from Brooklyn’s illustrious Stay Inside. Now I’d like to direct your attention to Third Wind, the latest from Montréal’s own Gulfer.

From the first notes of opening track “Clean,” Third Wind thrives at the intersection of emo, pop-punk, indie rock, and power-pop. It’s a mature spin on that sound, shot through with melancholy but presented with the utmost control. If the idea of catchy guitar music that bridges the gap between Oso Oso and Built To Spill sounds as delightful to you as it does to me, you really ought to give this one a spin. And below, you can do just that.

<a href="https://gulfer.bandcamp.com/album/third-wind">Third Wind by Gulfer</a>

Third Wind is out now on Topshelf. Buy it here.