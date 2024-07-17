Stream Gulfer’s Surprise Lights Out EP, Their Final Release

RIP Gulfer. Earlier this year, just a few months after they shared their great fourth album Third Wind, the Montreal emo-adjacent band announced that they’d be breaking up. But they’re going out with a bang, today surprise-releasing a new EP called Lights Out.

Lights Out was partially inspired by newer shoegaze bands like Blue Smiley and Hotline TNT, but still has those beloved noodly guitars. Here’s what the band says about the EP in a press release:

This is one of our favorite releases as a band, five years ago it wouldn’t have been possible for Gulfer to put out songs like these but this is where we’re at right now. This band has always been about having a creative outlet and to be able to channel our influences through our creative process and so it makes sense to end this journey by putting out this batch of songs that we are very proud to have made together. Hope y’all enjoy this last offering.

Gulfer have two shows left in Toronto and Ottowa before they call it quits. You should go if you can, and stream the Lights Out EP below.

<a href="https://gulfer.bandcamp.com/album/lights-out">LIGHTS OUT by Gulfer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crash”

02 “Lights Out”

03 “Cursed”

04 “Get Home”

05 “Holosenic”