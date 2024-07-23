Mclusky Announce Reunion Album, Out Next Year

Cult-beloved Welsh noise-rockers Mclusky released a grant total of three albums before their 2005 breakup. Two years ago, the band announced plans to return with a North American tour. They then had to postpone and reschedule that tour, and they released a new four-song EP to fund that trek. Now, Mclusky have announced that they’re working on a new album, set for release next year. If everything works out, it’ll be their first album in 21 years.

In a new statement, Mclusky announced that they’ve signed with Ipecac Recordings, the label co-founded by Faith No More/Mr. Bungle leader Mike Patton. That means that they’re now labelmates with the Jesus Lizard, another beloved noise-rock band that’s preparing to release a new album for the first time in forever. Their statement is light on information, but it’s pretty funny:

mclusky was a band between 1999 and 2005 and now they are a band again. I know, mindblowing. go wonder at the night. mclusky is recording a new album. it will be released on ipecac in 2025. mclusky firmly believes that all djs should be French.

So there you have it. The first Mclusky album since The Difference Between Me And You Is That I’m Not On Fire is incoming.