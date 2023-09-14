Mclusky Released Four New Songs To Fund Their Rescheduled American Tour

Mclusky, the aggressively cheeky noise-fucked marauders from Cardiff (and now apparently Bristol, per Bandcamp), launched their first American tour in 18 years last year but had to postpone most of the dates due to severe hearing issues such as tinnitus and hyperacusis for frontman Andy Falkous. He seems to have figured out a way to perform live again, and the band is looking to reschedule the US dates they missed, but doing so will require the purchase of expensive visas. To offset those costs, Mclusky have released their first new songs since the 2006 compilation Mcluskyism. That’s somewhat of a trick of branding — there have been a bunch more biting Falkous tunes with Future Of The Left and Christian Fitness in the past two decades — but still: new Mclusky!

The band’s new four-song release is billed as a double A-side single, with “unpopular parts of a pig” and “the digger you deep” as the A-sides, backed by “fan learning difficulties” (the harshest, noisiest, maybe best of the bunch) and “that was my brain on elves” (the quietest, prettiest, and most charming). There’s also talk of a full LP coming up! Here’s what the band wrote about the release on Bandcamp:

hey, look at this – it’s a double a side.

IS IT? yes, yes it is.

BUT THERE’S NO SUCH THING ANYMORE! right. well, there is if i say so.

WHY? why anything?

OKAY, WHY NOW? better question. well, we recorded it and thought we might release it in order to raise money towards the ridiculously expensive us visas we require if we’re to finish what we started in that stupid, wonderful country.

THAT’S PRETTY DIRECT! That’s entertainment, boy face.

ARE THERE MORE SONGS? yup.

WHEN WILL THEY BE RELEASED? next year. an album is half recorded. we just need to write and record the second half but that’ll be easy.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE JANES ADDICTION SONG? Ace of Spades.

OKAY, I GET IT, YOU’RE ZONING OUT. I ASSUME THAT’S ALL FOR NOW THEN? yes. yes it is.

Listen below.

<a href="https://mcluskymclusky.bandcamp.com/album/unpopular-parts-of-a-pig-the-digger-you-deep">unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep by mclusky</a>

Their band: still better than your band.