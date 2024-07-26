Remember Honestly, Nevermind? It wasn’t that long ago! Drake’s attempt at a dance record feels like a relic of a different geological era, but it only came out two years ago. On that record, Drake worked extensively with Gordo, the Guatemalan-born and Maryland-raised EDM star formerly known as Carnage. Today, Gordo releases his new album Diamante, and Drake is on a couple of tracks.

Drake has been surprisingly active in the public eye since he got catastrophically annihilated in his feud with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. He’s been putting out new music: The Sexyy Red collab where he rapped over a “BBL Drizzy” sample, the Toronto-themed “Hey There Delilah” parody, the two tracks from the new Camila Cabello album. In a recent People interview, Gordo says that Drake hasn’t let the Kendrick stuff damage his spirits at all:

He’s been past it… Ever since all this has happened… I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly… The internet makes it seem like, “Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and shit.” That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, “Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.” But the guy’s been happy as shit, to be honest. He’s chilling.

Well, that’s nice. On Gordo’s Diamante album, Drake appears on two lush, contemplative dance jams, “Sideways” and “Healing.” He’s in singer mode, not rapper mode, and he always sounds like he’s about to request a one dance. On his Instagram story Drake points out that he appears on these Gordo tracks and says, “can’t hang out for at least a year this guy is gonna be too gassed.” Hear both songs below.

Drake was also apparently booed at Limp Bizkit’s show in Toronto on Wednesday night:

Gordo’s Diamante also has appearances from artists like T-Pain, Maluma, Larry June, Fuerza Regida, and the late Young Dolph. If you like, you can stream it below.

Diamante is out now on Ultra.