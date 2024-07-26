Today, artists like Faye Webster, Fabiana Palladino, and Goat Girl have done the important work of translating one of its songs into Simlish, the nonsense language used by the characters in the video game franchise The Sims. In the process, they join a long, proud tradition of indie-adjacent musicians doing Simlish songs — a tradition that already includes people like Lily Allen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus.

Today, 2014’s The Sims 4 gets its 16th expansion pack. The game’s Lovestruck expansion is specifically focused on romance, dating, and attraction. Music would have to play a big role in that, and according to the Sims fandom wiki, the expansion includes music from artists like Faye Webster, Fabiana Palladino, Flyana Boss, and Life In Sweatpants. It’s all true. That expansion pack features what appear to be newly recorded Simlish versions of tracks like Faye Webster’s “In A Good Way,” Fabiana Palladino’s Fabiana Palladino’s “Can You Look Into The Mirror,” and Goat Girl’s song “words fell out.” Hear those new versions below.