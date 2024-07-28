Earlier this month, Third Man Records stores slipped a secret new white label Jack White LP apparently titled No Name into customers’ bags. The White Stripes rocker played a benefit for the American Legion Post 82 in Nashville Saturday night, and now, we know more details about that album.

“I got something special for you at that merch table on your way out,” White told the crowd, and per Reddit, it looks like that “something special” turned out to be final copies of the No Name LP on blue vinyl and featuring actual information. It’s 13 tracks long — six of which White debuted live at the benefit — and is dedicated to a handful of amusing “names” including Mia Goth, Coco Crisp, and Dick Trickle, the latter of whom I had to Google to confirm is a real person. In addition to the song titles we also now know the album cover, designed by White and his children; Redditors think it comes from a photo of Mount Rushmore rubble that the musician shared on Instagram a few months ago.

At the show White also dusted off some White Stripes classics like “Fell In Love With A Girl” and “Ball And Biscuit.” He’ll next play Athens’ 40 Watt Club on Tuesday and Atlanta’s Terminal West on Wednesday so you could potentially pick up the vinyl then as it’s not yet in stores or on streaming services (though Third Man did encourage lucky customers to rip it). Then he’ll fill in for Queens Of The Stone Age at the Øya, Way Out West, and Syd For Solen festivals in Europe next month while Josh Homme recovers from a recent surgery.

See photos and videos from last night below.

