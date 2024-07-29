JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album I Lay Down My Life For You, Out This Week

Over the past few weeks, Baltimore avant-rap great JPEGMAFIA has released a couple of new singles, “don’t rely on other men” and “Sin Miedo,” that bring back the unpredictable chaos of his early records. He also announced a tour with Jane Remover and RXK Nephew. Now, Peggy has announced plans to follow up Scaring The Hoes, the collaborative album with Danny Brown that he released last year, with a new solo LP called I Lay Down My Life For You. It’s coming out very soon.

Thus far, we know almost nothing about I Lay Down My Life For You; we don’t even have the exact release date. Yesterday, however, JPEGMAFIA unveiled the album’s visually striking trailer, and he said that it would be out “next week” — presumably meaning this week.

The album trailer, directed by Logan Fields, is mostly shot in ecstatic slo-mo, and it’s got a real Wicker Man folk-horror vibe. Its cast includes Brooks Ginnan as an apparently cult-leader type. The music is almost entirely delicate psychedelia, and I don’t know if the song in the background is on the album. Check it out below.

