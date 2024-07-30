The first public music from the Hard Quartet has arrived. The new indie rock supergroup — Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White, as they’ve alphabetically arranged it — have been teasing their existence for a few weeks. The Malkmus-sung “Earth Hater” is as riff-heavy as you’d expect from a band featuring SM, Sweeney, and Kelly. It’s got some Jicks to it, but unlike some Jicks songs, it also wouldn’t sound totally out of place in the Pavement universe.

In addition to releasing “Earth Hater,” the Hard Quartet have announced their first three live shows, which will take place in Los Angeles, New York, and London this fall. Get details and watch the Eyedress-directed “Earth Hater” video below.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Los Angeles, US @ The Belasco w/ Papa M (tickets)

10/17 – New York, US @ Webster Hall w/ Weak Signal (tickets)

10/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom w/ the Tubs (tickets)