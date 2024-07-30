Jamie xx is one step closer to sharing his long-awaited sophomore album In Waves. After sharing the singles “Baddy On The Floor” with Honey Dijon, “Treat Each Other Right,” and the Robyn-featuring “Life,” he has another new one today called “All You Children” featuring fellow sample-loving electronica greats the Avalanches.

“The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me,” Jamie says in a press release. “Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.”

The track kicks off with a spoken-word intro: “All you children gather ’round/ We will dance, we will whirl/ All you children gather ’round/ We will dance together.” A classic Jamie house beat kicks in right away to allow that dancing to commence. Check it out below.

In Waves is out 9/20 via Young.