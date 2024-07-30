Jamie xx – “All You Children” (Feat. The Avalanches)

Alasdair McLellan

New Music July 30, 2024 10:45 AM By Abby Jones

Jamie xx – “All You Children” (Feat. The Avalanches)

Alasdair McLellan

New Music July 30, 2024 10:45 AM By Abby Jones

Jamie xx is one step closer to sharing his long-awaited sophomore album In Waves. After sharing the singles “Baddy On The Floor” with Honey Dijon, “Treat Each Other Right,” and the Robyn-featuring “Life,” he has another new one today called “All You Children” featuring fellow sample-loving electronica greats the Avalanches.

“The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me,” Jamie says in a press release. “Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.”

The track kicks off with a spoken-word intro: “All you children gather ’round/ We will dance, we will whirl/ All you children gather ’round/ We will dance together.” A classic Jamie house beat kicks in right away to allow that dancing to commence. Check it out below.

In Waves is out 9/20 via Young.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grimes Shares Her Mother’s Plea To Elon Musk, Shows Support For His Daughter Vivian

3 days ago 0

Tedeschi Trucks Band Apologize For AI-Generated Concert Posters

2 days ago 0

Weezer Box Set, Like Broadway Residency, Canceled Due To Low Sales

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest