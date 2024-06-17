Earlier this month, Jamie xx announced his long-awaited sophomore album In Waves, which features Panda Bear, the Avalanches, his xx bandmates, and more. So far we’ve heard “Baddy On The Floor” with Honey Dijon and “Treat Each Other Right,” and today the musician and DJ is back with the Robyn collab “Life.”

“I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one,” he said in a statement. “When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6am after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of In Waves. Thank you Robyn for bringing this track to life!” Robyn added a statement of her own: “I just want to see how ‘Life’ gets people dancing this summer. I can’t wait for that. Jamie is such a brilliant creator, I’m excited to be part of his album.”

Robyn also recently hopped on a remix of Charli XCX’s “360” with Yung Lean, which topped our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Check out “Life” below.

In Waves is out 9/20 on Young.