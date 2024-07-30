Kate Bollinger is gearing up for the release of her debut album Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind. The LA-via-Richmond musician has unveiled “Any Day Now” and “To Your Own Devices,” and today she’s back with the short and sweet single “What’s This About (La La La La).”

“This was one of those songs that arrived in my head fully formed, kind of like it was delivered to me by someone else, and as its conduit I banged around on guitar trying to find where the chords were,” Bollinger said in a statement. “It’s sort of an ode to Of Montreal’s Cherry Peel and Apples In Stereo’s Tone Soul Evolution.”

Watch the retro music video below, directed by Bollinger herself.

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind is out 9/27 via Ghostly International.