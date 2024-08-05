St. Vincent Says John Mayer’s “Daughters” Is The Worst Song Ever Written

St. Vincent released All Born Screaming in April, and Annie Clark promoted it Friday with a feature at Kerrang looking back on the most impactful songs of her life. Categories include The song that reminds me of school (Sonic Youth’s “Bull In The Heather”), The song I want played at my funeral (Santo & Johnny’s “Sleepwalk”), and The song that picks me up when I’m down (The Pointer Sisters’ “Automatic”). She also weighs in the worst song ever written.

Clark has already done some shit-talking this album cycle, accurately identifying the recent trend toward treacly, braindead “Hallelujah” covers as “the worst thing in the world.” This time she sets her sights on John Mayer’s “Daughters.” Why is it the worst? “It’s just so hideously sexist,” Clark explains. “It pretends to be a love song, but it’s really, really retrograde and really sexist. And I hate it… It’s so deeply misogynistic, which would be fine if you owned that, but it pretends like it’s sweet.”

Notably, Clark and Mayer were on the same stage at last year’s Love Rocks NYC benefit. I assume she kept this opinion to herself that night, but it would be fun if she didn’t.