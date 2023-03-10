St. Vincent is really on her cover-song grind right now. Earlier this week. St. Vincent was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, and she got together with the Roots and a string section to cover the Portishead classic “Glory Box.” Annie Clark was in New York to play the all-star Love Rocks NYC benefit at the Beacon Theatre. That show went down last night, and Clark strutted her way through a take on David Bowie’s 1975 soul-funk pastiche “Young Americans.” Here’s a fan-made video:

We’ve got more videos from last night’s star-studded affair, too. Here’s the grand finale, where all the show’s performers — including Mavis Staples, John Mayer, James Taylor, Pat Benetar, Sheryl Crow, and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James — got together to sing the Impressions’ 1965 Civil Rights anthem “People Get Ready”:

Here’s James Taylor singing “You’ve Got A Friend” with Sheryl Crow and former Yankee Bernie Williams:

Here’s Taylor and Williams doing “How Sweet It Is”:

Here’s Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent playing “Real Gone,” Crow’s song from the movie Cars:

Here’s Crow covering the Rolling Stones’ “Live With Me”:

Here’s Jim James doing a slow-burn version of his song “State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)“:

Here’s Mavis Staples busting out the Staple Singers classic “Respect Yourself”:

Here’s singer-songwriter Allison Russell saluting the late Christine McVie with a version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop”:

Here’s Bill Murray, star of the movie St. Vincent, introducing John Mayer and his trio, who presumably then played some music:

Here’s Pat Benatar taking “Love Is A Battlefield” to the stage:

And finally, here’s Gary Clark Jr. playing “The Healing”: