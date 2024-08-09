Houston rapper That Mexican OT is on a serious run. After having a big breakout year in 2023, OT has kept his momentum going. Earlier this year, he released his excellent Texas Technician mixtape, and he followed it up with standout guest turns on Maxo Kream’s “Talkin In Screw” and Denzel Curry’s “Black Flag Freestyle.” Now, he’s on a new track with the young Memphis rapper Tre Loaded.

Tre Loaded has been making a name for himself over the past couple years, and he’ll release his new mixtape Loaded next week. On the new single “The Ticket,” Tre Loaded and That Mexican OT both go in over a sparkly, chopped-up horns-and-pianos beat from producer Milanmadeit. Both of rappers excel at a distinctly Southern fast-bounce delivery, and it’s cool to hear them go back-to-back like this. Check out the video below.

Loaded is out 8/16 on Loaded 4 Life/Connect Music/PULSE.