Watch Sturgill Simpson Play His First Show In Three Years

On Sunday, Sturgill Simpson will take the stage at the Outside Lands Festival. He prepared with a performance at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on Friday, which was the country stalwart’s first concert in three years.

Simpson’s setlist was full of covers. He played his twangy version of When In Rome’s ’80s classic “The Promise,” the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider,” Sunday Valley’s “Sometimes Wine,” William Bell’s “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” and more. He only played one song by his Johnny Blue Skies project, “Right Kind Of Dream,” from July’s Passage Du Desir.

Simpson has made occasional live appearances since 2021, including at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and Farm Aid last year. More recently he joined the Goose side-project Orebolo in January. Watch footage from Friday below.