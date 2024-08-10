Watch Sturgill Simpson Play His First Show In Three Years

News August 10, 2024 10:31 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Sturgill Simpson Play His First Show In Three Years

News August 10, 2024 10:31 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Sunday, Sturgill Simpson will take the stage at the Outside Lands Festival. He prepared with a performance at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on Friday, which was the country stalwart’s first concert in three years.

Simpson’s setlist was full of covers. He played his twangy version of When In Rome’s ’80s classic “The Promise,” the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider,” Sunday Valley’s “Sometimes Wine,” William Bell’s “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” and more. He only played one song by his Johnny Blue Skies project, “Right Kind Of Dream,” from July’s Passage Du Desir.

Simpson has made occasional live appearances since 2021, including at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and Farm Aid last year. More recently he joined the Goose side-project Orebolo in January. Watch footage from Friday below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

André 3000 Explains Why Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud Made Him Sad

1 day ago 0

Chicago Marks 20 Year Anniversary Of Dave Matthews Band Dumping 800 Pounds Of Human Waste Over A Sightseeing Boat

3 days ago 0

The Garden State Soundtrack Turns 20

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest