Watch Sturgill Simpson And Bob Weir Join Goose Side-Project Orebolo At Dead Ahead Festival

Last month, lots of people discovered that Goose and Geese are different bands when they both parted with a member on the same day. Goose — who are a Connecticut jam band — also have an acoustic side project called Orebolo, and they were joined by Sturgill Simpson and Bob Weir during their performance on Friday night.

Taking place at the Dead Ahead festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, Orebolo played Goose songs along with covers. With Simpson, they performed “Breakers Roar” from his 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. With Weir, they tackled the Grateful Dead classic “Brokedown Palace.” Watch footage below.