Goose Part Ways With Drummer Ben Atkind

Shortly after Brooklyn rock outfit Geese announced the departure of their guitarist Foster Hudson, Connecticut jam band Goose have revealed that they are parting ways with drummer Ben Atkind.

In a statement, Goose explained there was no “fighting, drama or malicious intent on any end” and that it was “just not the right fit anymore.” Read it in full below.

To our Goose Family,

There has been a lot going on these days, and we’d like to take a moment to address a change happening within the band.

Over the last few months, we’ve had some really difficult internal conversations that have unfortunately resulted in Ben’s departure.

As everyone knows, with any type of relationship, sometimes growing in different directions is beyond our control. After a great deal of time and effort working to bridge fundamental personal and creative differences, we’ve come to a place where we feel our current path to be unsustainable long-term.

Looking at the larger scope of our lives, we feel in our hearts that making this change is ultimately in the best interest of everyone’s well-being. Change is often very painful and scary, but an unavoidable part of life. This band and everyone involved in it means the world to us, and there is no aspect of this decision we’ve taken lightly. We all love Ben very much and want nothing but the best for him. He is a world class drummer, and we can’t wait to watch and support his future endeavors.

We ask for your understanding and faith that these types of situations are often far more complicated than what meets the eye, and that this decision is a difficult one for all of us. It is not the result of fighting, drama or malicious intent on any end, but merely recognizing that, over time, it’s just not the right fit anymore. All we can do is continue to move forward towards what we feel is best for everyone’s personal and creative growth, health, and happiness. We are endlessly grateful for the ride we have had so far. Every hurdle along the way has offered an opportunity to learn more about how to be a band and grow tighter as a family. Sharing our music with a community that we connect with so deeply has brought us a humbling amount of joy, and we wouldn’t trade that for anything.

While this has been a difficult and painful time, we are also incredibly excited for the next chapter of this band. We will be heading into the new year with a renewed sense of creative fire that will allow us to dive deeper into the music and continue bringing you the Goose experience you know and love. We can’t thank you enough for your continuous support and understanding through this transition.

With Love,

Rick, Peter, Trevor, and Jeff