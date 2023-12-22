Geese Part Ways With Guitarist Foster Hudson

Earlier this year, our 2021 Band To Watch Geese shared their latest album 3D Country. Today, the Brooklyn rock crew announced the departure of guitarist Foster Hudson.

In a statement, Geese explained that Hudson is stepping away to focus on academic endeavors. Read what they wrote below.

Over the past few months, we have received a number of comments regarding Foster’s whereabouts. We would like to address said comments now. Earlier this year, Foster decided to take a leave from the band to pursue his academic endeavors. Moving forward, Foster will remain at school and Geese will continue as a 4 piece. We wholeheartedly support Foster’s decision to continue his studies and we hope that you will too. Thank you and much love. -Geese