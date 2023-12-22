Geese Part Ways With Guitarist Foster Hudson

Kyle Berger

News December 22, 2023 11:30 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, our 2021 Band To Watch Geese shared their latest album 3D Country. Today, the Brooklyn rock crew announced the departure of guitarist Foster Hudson.

In a statement, Geese explained that Hudson is stepping away to focus on academic endeavors. Read what they wrote below.

Over the past few months, we have received a number of comments regarding Foster’s whereabouts. We would like to address said comments now.

Earlier this year, Foster decided to take a leave from the band to pursue his academic endeavors. Moving forward, Foster will remain at school and Geese will continue as a 4 piece. We wholeheartedly support Foster’s decision to continue his studies and we hope that you will too.

Thank you and much love.

-Geese

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Geese (@geesebandnyc)

